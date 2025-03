ADVERTISEMENT

Sky has ordered four series of original digital shorts for its YouTube channel, including series with comedy star Kae Kurd, internet personality Stevo the Madman, stand-up comedian Andrew Mensah and comedian and actor Kyrah Gray.

Sets and Reps, led by Kurd, sees the comedian and guests attempt to follow the most extreme fitness regimes of the world’s biggest celebrities. Guided by Kurd’s personal trainer, Diren Kartal, each episode focuses on a different hardcore workout. The series, produced by Lucky 17, will launch on Sky TV’s YouTube channel on April 10.

“What an incredible year 2025 is shaping up to be,” Kurd commented. “I love working with outstanding creative collaborators, and this project with Sky showcases some of the very best comic talent and content creators, alongside the biggest next generation producer/director talent. Huge shoutout to Dwayne Eaton and the remarkable team at Sky for allowing us to create something really special. We can’t wait for you all to see it!”

In The Mad House, produced by Wall of Entertainment, Stevo the Madman offers a behind-the-scenes look into his world, from awkward co-parenting nights to improvised music videos in the backyard to date-night disasters. Each episode dives into his unconventional parenting, blended family dynamics and the unpredictable antics of his daughters. It is set to release on April 22.

“We’re bringing the madness to the masses,” Steve the Madman said. “This is a true dream come true for me and the family and the Spartans, who have grown up with us. It’s been brilliant to work with Wall of Entertainment on The Mad House, and I’m so thankful that the world will now have the opportunity to be part of the Stevo the Madman world!”

Media Trained, hosted by Mensah, is an interview show that offers unfiltered moments with the biggest names in youth culture. Mensah’s humor and laidback style reveal what celebrities are really like. Each episode features banter and unexpected confessions. Media Trained, which comes from Renowned Films, is slated to premiere on YouTube on May 8.

Mensah said, “I’ve seen too many interviews asking the same bland questions, so I can’t wait to get these people into my world and ask the questions I want to ask. Nothing off limits.”

Gray’s Gagging for It, produced by Vibrant TV, is a dating format in which the comedian helps funny people find love. Each episode follows a different set of potentials trying to find a love match with a single who finds a sense of humor to be the most attractive quality in a partner. A group of single jokers must flex their comedy chops over a series of challenges to keep their potential date laughing. The series will debut on May 20.

“I’m super excited to be working on this project for Sky,” Gray commented. “Alongside Vibrant Television, we have created a funny and entertaining dating format that showcases my sense of humor and taps into my ethos for finding love—‘It doesn’t matter if you’re not fine, you just better be funny!’”