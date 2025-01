ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay Entertainment has set up a combined leadership structure for its global scripted division under Steve Matthews and Johannes Jensen.

Matthews now serves as head of scripted for creative and Jensen as head of scripted for business. The pair will work in unison to support and partner with the group’s portfolio of over 60 dedicated labels.

Both will be reporting to Frédéric Balmary, chief business officer, who will continue to provide overarching direction.

Matthews will drive creative vision across Banijay Entertainment’s global portfolio. Since joining in 2023, he has played a pivotal role in supporting the scripted community, fueling the storytelling pipeline and spearheading initiatives to encourage collaboration across labels worldwide. In addition, he introduced Banijay Bootcamp to connect in-house development executives with emerging writers through immersive residencies.

Jensen takes the helm of the scripted division’s financial and operational strategy to boost performance, support shows to air and foster sustainable growth. His new role extends his remit beyond his position as head of scripted at Banijay Nordic. Having also led both Jarowskij and Yellow Bird, now merged as Jarowskij/ Yellow Bird, he has played a key role in significantly uplifting scripted slates, with expertise in co-production, navigating complex industry changes and driving long-term strategic expansion.

The team also comprises Denis Leroy, senior director, who has a specialism in sourcing and developing international scripted formats and book IP.

Balmary said: “Our scripted offering continues to go from strength to strength with a combined slate of new hits and successful returners scooping high-profile awards and widespread critical acclaim. We are incredibly proud of our producers’ achievements in this space, and as we continue to grow, the refreshed roles for Steve and Johannes will strengthen our creative and business acumen, ensuring we continue to innovate and lead on the global stage.”

Matthews added: “The key is to support and empower editorial teams and to foster strong creative partnerships between them across Banijay Entertainment’s scripted network. In working together to develop enduring relationships with talent, established or emerging, we will continue to grow the group’s reputation for first-class storytelling.”

Jensen said: “In an increasingly competitive environment, success is built on creating and exploiting the most powerful slate of scripted IP possible. Collaboration drives that success, and this new structure will align deal-making nous with creative prowess to ensure we remain globally influential.”