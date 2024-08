ADVERTISEMENT

UTA will serve as the marketing consultant and talent agency for Banijay Entertainment’s Banijay Branded Entertainment (BBE) unit.

BBE was launched at the end of last year to boost Banijay’s output of brand-funded content. Recent successes include Big Brother—Knossi Edition for Twitch and Joyn as a collaboration between EndemolShine Germany, Banijay Media Germany, Rainer Laux Productions and DLS Consulting; Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road To Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi with Guinness, produced by Banijay UK’s Electric Robin for Prime Video; and Maître Chocolatier—Talenti in Sfida for Lindt, produced by Banijay Italia’s Nonpanic, broadcast on TV8 and renewed for a second season. UTA will work with the unit to expand its global reach. BBE and UTA will also work together on Banijay Live and its associated live events businesses.

Sam Glynne, EMEA head of UTA entertainment and culture marketing, noted: “UTA is perfectly placed to help BBE navigate the best way to exploit IP for brands. Our entertainment marketing team has extensive experience in production and distribution companies, and a deep understanding of how to help the division diversify its efforts in the branded entertainment space.”

Carlotta Rossi Spencer, head of branded entertainment business development at Banijay Entertainment, added: “BBE imagines and delivers premium branded content that speaks to people across the globe. Working with Banijay Entertainment’s worldwide collective of leading producers, the division strives to expand the opportunities for its specialist creators, who deliver world-class storymaking for brands like Lindt, Pantene and Birra Moretti. This strategic partnership with UTA, a leader in its field, enhances our reputation as the go-to destination for brands seeking to reach their audiences in a rich and compelling way.”