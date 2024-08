ADVERTISEMENT

Nicely Entertainment’s latest film, Finally Me: A Cheerleader’s Dream, has become available to U.S. audiences across VOD platforms such as Peacock, Tubi, Roku, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Freevee and Plex.

The coming-of-age story follows a Greek teen who balances school life while working at her family’s souvlaki restaurant. When she is unexpectedly chosen to lead her school’s cheerleading squad to victory, she is initially mocked for her appearance and lack of skill, but she perseveres and discovers friendships, talent and a sense of confidence.

Finally Me stars Jazz Laker and Josh Heuston (Dangerous Animals, Dune: Prophecy, Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, Dive Club). It comes from director, writer and producer Jason Stevens, a former Rugby League player who drew from his own experiences of being teased about his weight as a young Greek boy.

“We are thrilled to bring this inspirational coming-of-age story to the U.S. market,” said Scott Kirkpatrick, executive VP of distribution and co-productions at Nicely Entertainment. “Finally Me: A Cheerleader’s Dream tells a wonderfully motivational—and at times laugh-out-loud funny—story that ultimately proves that despite our outside physical appearance, dreams can come true for those willing and driven to give it their all.”