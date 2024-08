ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Rhoenisch has been tapped as the new CEO of ProSiebenSat.1’s Commerce & Ventures segment, taking over for Friedrich Thoma, who left the company by mutual agreement.

Rhoenisch assumed. this position in addition to his role as CFO on July 1. He joined the company in 2020 as managing director and CFO of the online comparison portal Verivox, which belongs to ProSiebenSat.1.

In the first quarter of 2024, revenue in the Commerce & Ventures segment increased by 20 percent to €206 million. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA more than quadrupled from €4 million to €17 million.

“Under the joint leadership of Friedrich Thoma and Tim Rhoenisch, our digital investment business has developed very well,” said Bert Habets, CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media. “Especially after the challenging Corona period, they have strongly positioned the portfolio and set the investments on a profitable growth path. On behalf of ProSiebenSat.1 and our partner General Atlantic, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Friedrich Thoma for his services to the Commerce & Ventures segment. His many years of leadership of the M&A department and the numerous successfully completed transactions were also extremely valuable for the focusing and realignment of the group. We wish him all the best for the future. At the same time, we are very much looking forward to working more closely with Tim Rhoenisch. With his expertise and leadership skills, he will continue to drive the successful development of the segment.”