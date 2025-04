ADVERTISEMENT

Bert Habets will remain as group CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media for another three years, through October 2028.

Per a statement from the European media company’s supervisory board, the appointment will allow Habets to continue his transformation of the company as it renews its focus on its core entertainment business. Since he took the top role at the company, he has instituted strategies to scale Joyn, which now reaches 10 million monthly users, and divested from Verivox, Urban Sports Club and About You.

Dr. Andreas Wiele, outgoing chairman of the supervisory board, said, “I would like to congratulate Bert Habets on the extension of his contract. With this decision, the board is sending an important signal of stability which also finds the support of my designated successor Maria Kyriacou. Bert Habets’ strong identification with the company, his leadership skills, and integrity, coupled with his media expertise and strategic foresight, continue to make him the ideal person for this task. I am confident that Bert Habets will continue to steer the company on the right path toward sustainable and profitable growth.”

Habets added: “In recent years, we have reached important milestones in transforming ProSiebenSat.1 into a digital entertainment company. I therefore look forward to continuing to work on our strategic goals and further growing and strengthening our entertainment footprint in DACH together with my highly committed team. I would like to thank the supervisory board for the trust it has placed in me and look forward to continuing our work together.”