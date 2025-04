ADVERTISEMENT

Four companies dominate the TV OS market in the U.S., according to Hub Entertainment research, with Roku in the lead at 59 percent, followed by Samsung at 49 percent and Amazon’s Fire TV and LG each at 35 percent.

Hub’s annual Connected Home study also points to the crucial need for improved universal search features to help consumers find the content they want. Some 75 percent are “hunting and pecking” within a service or using another search method to find content, while 56 percent report using a universal search feature. The report also indicates that consumers are open to enhanced features such as AI tools.

“As ownership of Smart TVs becomes universal, there’s still room to grow in improving the viewing experience,” says Jason Platt Zolov, senior consultant at Hub. “Without a single TV operating system dominating the market, each has the opportunity to better integrate paid and free streaming services and AI viewing enhancements to help gain the attention of consumers.”