TKO Group-owned WWE has acquired the Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA in partnership with sports and entertainment holding company Fillip.

AAA was founded by Antonio Peña in 1992 and has remained a family-run operation since then. It boasts lucha libre icons such as Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and Penta. The Peña family will continue to be involved in the AAA business alongside WWE and Fillip. Financial terms were not disclosed, with the deal set to close in Q3.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s chief content officer, noted, “AAA has a rich cultural heritage with some of the most passionate fans in the world and it’s an honor to work with the Peña family to embark on this journey. By bringing together WWE’s global capabilities and AAA’s amazing tradition, we look forward to an exciting future filled with new opportunities.”

Fillip Co-Founder and Co-CEO Hugo López-Velarde added: “We look forward to partnering with WWE and TKO on this venture to secure the future of AAA for fans and to help take this business to the next level.”

“AAA has been a family-operated promotion for over three decades and our trust could not be better placed than with one of the biggest sports entertainment businesses in the world,” said Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña, general manager of AAA.