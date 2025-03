ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix becomes the exclusive new home for WWE in India effective April 1.

The deal encompasses WWE’s weekly flagship shows Raw, NXT and SmackDown and premium live events SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble and the upcoming WrestleMania. WWE coverage will be delivered with live Hindi commentary. The streamer will also deliver new and exclusive WWE archival content to its Indian members.

Netflix has been steadily scaling its sports lineup over the last few years. WWE is fairly new to the platform. Speaking about its relationship with the WWE, CFO Spencer Newmann said at a recent Morgan Stanley investor conference: “It’s been a great partnership out of the gate. Following the [U.S.] launch, the viewing has been steady. It’s actually slightly ahead of what we expected. It’s delivering those eventized moments on a regular cadence. It’s a broader offering of WWE outside of the U.S.”