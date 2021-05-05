FilmRise Pacts with Paul Brownstein Productions for TV Classics

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has acquired classic television titles from Paul Brownstein Productions as it launches the FilmRise Classic TV channel and app.

The deal between FilmRise and Paul Brownstein Productions gives FilmRise global TV and digital rights to such programs as The Dick Van Dyke Show, That Girl and The Danny Thomas Show. Among the additional iconic TV series and films available on FilmRise’s Classic TV channel and app are The Rifleman, 3rd Rock From the Sun, Grace Under Fire, Grounded for Life, Highway To Heaven, My Favorite Martian, Midsomer Murders, Sleepers, Dead Calm, Forensic Files and Unsolved Mysteries with Robert Stack.

Max Einhorn, senior VP of acquisitions and co-productions at FilmRise, said: “These programs continue to resonate with audiences from generation to generation. They have stood the test of time and have become the foundation for the sitcoms that are created today. Marlo Thomas, Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Danny Thomas…proven talent that continues to entertain as their legacies live on.”

Paul Brownstein added: “These shows define classic television. The comedy is timeless, and they have all been broadcast continuously for over 60 years. Thanks to FilmRise, the legacy streams on.”