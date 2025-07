ADVERTISEMENT

Radial Entertainment, the company formed from the merging of FilmRise and Shout! Studios, has named David Buoymaster, Johnny Holden and Max Pinigin to top C-suite roles.

Buoymaster has been named chief investment officer. Holden has been tapped as chief revenue and strategy officer. Pinigin has been appointed as chief financial officer. Additionally, Dave McIntosh has been added as executive VP of content and business affairs.

As chief investment officer, Buoymaster will be responsible for leading the content strategy, underwriting process and investment decision-making for Radial Entertainment. He will also chair a newly formed investment committee, guiding long-term strategic decisions and company direction. Additionally, he will be responsible for company-wide business intelligence and data products.

Previously, Buoymaster was senior VP of corporate strategy and finance at FilmRise. He joined FilmRise in 2017 and has been responsible for its strategic planning and business intelligence functions.

As chief revenue and strategy officer, Holden will be responsible for leading all revenue-generating functions and setting the strategic direction of the combined entity across existing and newly acquired content. He will oversee revenue generation across the streaming landscape while also managing marketing efforts that support sales and audience growth.

Holden was the chief strategy officer and CFO at FilmRise, where he drove the company’s growth and success in the media landscape. His strategic initiatives included refining FilmRise’s data-driven analytics processes that guided the acquisition of high-demand content as well as the release of FilmRise content on dozens of streaming platforms and over 700 FilmRise syndicated FAST channels worldwide.

As chief financial officer, Pinigin will lead financial planning and reporting, corporate development, investor relations, accounting, treasury and compliance. He was the CFO of Shout! Studios, where he played a vital role in driving the studio’s growth, market expansion and success. He optimized investments and capital structure and managed investor and stakeholder relations by providing performance analytics and financial insights to support strategic decisions in M&A-driven growth and major IP content acquisitions.

McIntosh, as executive VP of content and business affairs, will oversee the combined FilmRise and Shout! Studios’ content teams to acquire film, TV and creator content for Radial. Prior to this, he was the executive VP of business and legal affairs at Shout! Studios and also previously served as senior VP of content licensing and strategy.

“These key roles have been strategically structured to drive significant growth and unlock new opportunities as we grow Radial into one of the leading distributors in the industry,” said Garson Foos, CEO of Radial Entertainment. “I am confident that our outstanding leadership team is poised to guide us toward tremendous growth.”