The Hive Studio’s crowdfunding campaign for a long-form TV pilot of The Vampair, launched July 6, has raised over £125,704 thus far.

The campaign for the animated indie has surpassed its initial pledged goal of £117,054. The production company is now exploring opportunities with global partners and broadcasters.

The Vampair was born out of a series of animated music videos by animator and YouTube creator Daria Cohen. Cohen has developed The Vampair into a narrative universe.

Leading the project from The Hive is Amit R. Gicelter, founder and CEO. Alongside The Hive Studio and Gicelter, Cohen has assembled a team of creative collaborators such as Aurelio Voltaire, whose songs helped inspire the original Vampair shorts; Paul Shapera (Shaperaverse); Lauren Osborn; Krystal LaPorte; and Maxwell Atoms (The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy).

“The incredible success of this campaign is a testament to the power of community and a shared love for creative storytelling,” Gicelter said. “We are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received for the project and the community we’re building. Daria has created something truly unique with The Vampair—it’s dark, funny and gothic mastery! with soul. Stay tuned for more Vampair news soon!”