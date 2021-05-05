WWE Plans Digital Series for Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

WWE has extended its localized digital productions into Australia with WWE Now Down Under, presented in partnership with MATE.

WWE Now Down Under, hosted by Samantha Riches, will deliver original content tailored for WWE’s fanbase in Australia via YouTube and Facebook, regional Instagram and Twitter channels, and WWE’s main website. It will launch with an initial run of nine weekly episodes featuring content with a distinctive Australian connection.

The available content will include exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content with Australian WWE talent across WWE brands Raw, SmackDown and NXT such as WWE Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Murphy and Bronson Reed. It will also include appearances by mainstream Australian athletes and celebrities.

MATE will support their partnership of the series through access to digital WWE content and will be represented in WWE Now Down Under programming and on social platforms.