WWE and TNA Wrestling are working together to develop crossover opportunities for their talent in content such as NXT and TNA iMPACT!

The alliance will allow for TNA Wrestling stars to appear on NXT, which airs live on The CW, with WWE NXT talent also heading to TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV and TNA+ in the U.S. Crossover opportunities will also be available in WWE and TNA pay-per-view events.

“This historic relationship demonstrates that collaboration and competition do not have to be mutually exclusive,” said Ariel Shnerer, senior VP of content and distribution for TNA Wrestling and Anthem Sports & Entertainment. “Our partnership allows the TNA Wrestling brand and its incredible athletes to reach a significantly wider audience while giving WWE and NXT stars an opportunity to cross the line and gain valuable experience as they join forces with one of the most talented rosters in professional wrestling today. The response to our collaboration over the past year has been tremendous, and both companies have benefited, but the fans have reaped the greatest rewards from this talent crossover and working relationship.”

“We look forward to growing and evolving our partnership with TNA Wrestling and its outstanding group of athletes by creating new opportunities to further the development of our talent and to elevate the viewer experience at home,” said Shawn Michaels, WWE’s senior VP of talent development creative.