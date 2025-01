ADVERTISEMENT

The Agency (London) has made a series of promotions within its leadership team, with Katie Haines and Judy Edmonds assuming responsibility for running the company as joint managing directors.

They will be joined on the board by senior agents Ian Benson and Emily Hickman.

Agents Simon Blakey, Hannah Boulton, Jonathan Kinnersley and Katie Williams will step up to management roles, on a track to join the board in the future.

The founders of the company, Stephen Durbridge, Julia Kreitman and Bethan Evans, will continue to work alongside the team and to represent their lists, while Avalon CEO, Laura Kennedy, and ARG managing director, Sue Latimer, remain as board members.

Haines and Edmonds said, “We are honored to be entrusted with running The Agency and pleased to welcome Ian and Emily to the board. We’re grateful Stephen, Bethan and Julia will be on hand to offer their invaluable advice and expertise as The Agency continues in its mission to represent the best in the business.”

Durbridge, co-founder and chairman of The Agency, said: “The promotion of Katie and Judy to run the company is reward for their huge contribution in recent years, to the talent that Katie represents and to Judy’s business acumen and expertise. I could not be prouder of the team, its achievements and position in the industry.”

The Agency represents many of the U.K.’s top television writers, leading playwrights, theater and film directors, children’s authors and IP. Its clients include Russell T Davies, debbie tucker green, Andrew Haigh, Debbie Horsfield, Suzie Miller, Matt Orton, Sally Wainwright and Matthew Warchus; and rights include those of Malorie Blackman, William Boyd, Ian McEwan, Hilary Mantel, Alex Michaelides and Zadie Smith.