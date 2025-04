ADVERTISEMENT

Henrik Pabst, head of content at ProSiebenSat.1 and CEO of Seven.One Studios, is set for a keynote at the Connected TV Festival, running from April 29 to May 1. You can register here for free.

The CTV Festival is the latest addition to World Screen’s portfolio of virtual summits. This free event, running from April 29 to May 1, will feature panels and keynotes with executives from across the content business as we take a deep dive into producing for and selling to AVOD platforms, tapping into funding from brands to get shows off the ground and managing franchises across multiple touchpoints.

Pabst is responsible for the media company’s entire content offering, from Joyn to linear TV channels such as ProSieben and SAT.1. Pabst is also CEO of Seven.One Studios, where he is responsible for the production business and program purchasing. He has held various positions at ProSiebenSat.1 Group since 2011.

