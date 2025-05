ADVERTISEMENT

Maria Kyriacou has been confirmed as the new chairman of the supervisory board at ProSiebenSat.1 Media.

Kyriacou was elected to the post at the company’s annual general meeting today, succeeding Dr. Andreas Wiele. “I sincerely thank our shareholders for their great trust! Working closely with the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board, my ambition is to accelerate our transformation journey, provide fresh momentum and contribute the perspective I’ve gained through my international career. The company has a clear strategy, with a strong focus on its core business, entertainment, putting Joyn at the center of this strategy. ProSiebenSat.1 can inspire, inform, as well as entertain—and I am excited to help seize these opportunities together.”

Bert Habets, chairman of the executive board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media, added, “I would like to take the opportunity to thank Andreas Wiele on behalf of the entire Executive Board and also personally. He has consistently driven the necessary transformation of ProSiebenSat.1 and has always strongly supported our strategy. At the same time, I am very much looking forward to working with Maria Kyriacou. She brings nearly 30 years of leadership experience in the global media industry, with deep expertise in strategy, operations, and finance. With her drive and extensive expertise, she will be an excellent addition to the Supervisory Board and a strong support in its work.”