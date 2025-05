ADVERTISEMENT

ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s executive and supervisory board are advising shareholders against the voluntary public takeover offer made by MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE, concluding that it is inadequate from a financial perspective.

MFE, backed by Fininvest, submitted a public takeover of the German media group earlier this month, offering €5.75 per share. “This is only marginally above the volume-weighted three-month average share price of €5.74, as determined by BaFin, which represents the statutory minimum price,” ProSiebenSat.1 said. “The offer price is approximately 18 percent below the closing price of €7.01 on May 21, 2025, and, from the perspective of ProSiebenSat.1, does not reflect the expected future development of the value of the company.”

The board did welcome MFE’s proposal to support the execution of the company’s strategy and cooperate in its entertainment segment.

A week ago, the Czech investment firm PPF said it was launching a public acquisition offer to increase its share in ProSiebenSat.1 Media to just under 30 percent. PPF IM owns a stake of close to 15 percent in ProSiebenSat.1 Media. It is looking to double that, offering €7 per share.