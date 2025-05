ADVERTISEMENT

Cignal in the Philippines is introducing what it is billing as the first premium streaming bundle in Southeast Asia, aligning with Brandwith to deliver a package that includes Viu, Lionsgate Play and other services.

The Cignal Super bundle offers a range of services for a single subscription. It launches with Hallmark+, Curiosity Stream, Fuse+, Max, Viu, Lionsgate Play, Pilipinas Live and Cignal Play.

“We’re witnessing a fundamental evolution in streaming,” said Monty Ghai, founder and CEO of Brandwith. “Consumers are reaching a saturation point—not with content, but with complexity and cost. Bundles like Cignal Super simplify the experience, increase content discovery, and deliver real value. This is the model the market has been waiting for.”

“We are extremely excited to introduce Cignal Super, the first and only streaming aggregator in the Philippines, developed in collaboration with India’s Tata Play and enabled through their platform-as-a-service (PaaS) technology,” said Gerard L. Milan, chief revenue officer of Cignal. “Tata Play has had many years of success with this model, and we’re thrilled to now bring the same world-class experience to Filipinos. With over 70 million smartphone users in the country, Cignal Super is set to become the go-to destination for exciting, convenient and accessible entertainment — wherever they are.”