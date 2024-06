ADVERTISEMENT

CANAL+ Group has increased its ownership stake in streaming platform Viu to 36.8 percent, in accordance with the pact it signed with PCCW last year.

Majority owned by PCCW, Viu is available in 16 markets across Asia, the Middle East and South Africa, reaching 62 million monthly active users and 13 million paid subs. It is among Southeast Asia’s leading streamers.

As part of the terms of the June 2023 deal, CANAL+ Group has released the last installment in its $300 million staggered investment in Viu, bringing its ownership to 36.8 percent. The stake could be increased to 51 percent with further investment.