CANAL+ Group is expanding its footprint with a launch in Hungary, following on successful rollouts in various countries in Europe, such as Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and, more recently, the Netherlands.

In Hungary, its offer is already being distributed under the Direct One brand. In 2025, CANAL+ will provide its Hungarian customers with a branded CANAL+ app, dedicated to the Hungarian market, mixing live TV and streaming by grouping in one platform local and international linear TV channels and a variety of movies and series of all genres with a European DNA.

In addition to the direct marketing of its platform, CANAL+ will partner with 4iG, one of the leading Telco Operator in Hungary, to expand the launch and the distribution of its new offer to be made available to 4iG’s customers in 2025. CANAL+ will also transfer its B2B activities and Direct One DTH portfolio to 4iG, which will keep servicing customers through its satellite platform.

Jacques du Puy, CEO of CANAL+ International, said: “I am very pleased with the launch of our services in Hungary, which illustrates our strategy to digitalize our offerings, further strengthening our position in Europe. Hungary is a dynamic market for SVOD services, and CANAL+ is willing to take a significant place on that market. 4iG is the relevant partner to support this launch. We trust we will bring something complementary to the Hungarian market, bringing together the best of linear channels, sport, films and series.”