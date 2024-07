ADVERTISEMENT

Frequent viewing of foreign-language content in English-speaking markets has risen by more than 20 percent in the last four years, according to Ampere Analysis.

Per Ampere Analysis, regular viewing of non-English-language TV shows and movies has grown by 24 percent among 18- to 64-year-olds in the U.K., U.S., Australia, and Canada since Q1 2020. The survey also found that 54 percent of internet users in these markets watch non-English language content “very often” or “sometimes”, up from 43 percent in 2020.

Among the 18-to-34 set, 66 percent cite regular viewing of non-English-language fare. However, its older demos driving the gains, with frequent viewing among 45- to 64-year-olds rising from 30 percent to 41 percent.

Korean content has seen particular traction, with viewership up 35 percent in the last four years.

Annabel Yeomans, research manager at Ampere Analysis, said: “The increased viewing of international programming in English-speaking markets shows that as content producers diversify production regions, viewers are ready and willing to transform their viewing habits. This offers multiple advantages for streamers facing economic pressures. They can investigate markets with lower production costs and focus on productions in newer streaming markets to grow subscriptions while catering to their existing subscriber base. Developments in AI technology for subtitling and dubbing make it easier than ever for platforms to offer TV shows and movies on a global scale.”