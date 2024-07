ADVERTISEMENT

Dori Media Group (DMG) has opened its first sales office in Mumbai, India, to be led by Devdatta Potnis.

Potnis most recently served as CEO of Animeta, an India-based Gen AI tech startup. He previously was chief growth officer at India- and Singapore-based animation studio Cosmos-Maya. Prior to joining Cosmos-Maya, Potnis served as chief manager for marketing and communications at Reliance Media Works.

Dori’s new India office adds to its footprint, which includes Israel, Spain, Switzerland and Argentina.

“We’re thrilled to have someone with Devdatta’s tremendous industry experience joining our team at Dori Media and helping us further expand our global sales reach,” said Nadav Palti, CEO and president of Dori Media Group. “We’ve been successfully selling content in India for years now, and the dynamic growth that we’ve seen in that marketplace recently made it a no-brainer for us to open an office in Mumbai.”

Potnis added, “Dori Media has a world-class catalog of programming and produces and distributes many of the top hits in our industry, series often filled with powerful human emotions that resonate with audiences and win hearts globally, including here in India. So, I am really excited to be joining the team to help the company further grow its presence in India.”