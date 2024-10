ADVERTISEMENT

The political action drama Amia leads Dori Media Group’s MIPCOM slate.

It centers on a Mossad agent whose sister was killed in a terrorist attack in Argentina. She teams up with a local journalist to find those responsible.

In Indal, a group of Ethiopian-Israeli youth decide to kidnap the police officer who abused them and murdered their closest friend.

Soul Sucker sees a washed-up reality star on the verge of turning 40 become dead set on turning her life around and winning back her ex. Also on the slate, Lalola follows a misogynistic man who is turned into a woman.

“We strongly believe that introducing global stories to the market and revitalizing outstanding formats with fresh, relevant narratives is the key to achieving remarkable success,” says Nadav Palti, CEO and president.

“Our series highlight universal themes and feature a vibrant array of diverse, multicultural characters,” he adds.