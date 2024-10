ADVERTISEMENT

AMC Networks International Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE) is teaming with Magyar Telekom to launch the streaming service SELEKT in Hungary.

SELEKT, powered by Applicaster’s Zapp platform, will be available for the first time in Europe in Hungary. It will be available to Magyar Telekom customers with IPTV and Telekom TV tariff packages (excludes the Public Service, Basic and S tariff packages).

SELEKT delivers 1,800 hours of content across movies and series, exclusive sports, educational and culinary content and children’s programs. SELEKT Light, meanwhile, will deliver a limited slate of content to anyone. Live sports is only accessible on SELECT.

“AMCNI CNE has been preparing for years to launch its first streaming product in Central Europe,” said Levente B. Málnay, managing director and executive VP at AMCNI CNE. “SELEKT will give our viewers on-demand access to our best content—anytime, anywhere—while further strengthening our position on the podium of traditional linear TV, which we achieved last year. An important milestone in this build-up is the new level of our long-standing and excellent partnership with Magyar Telekom.”

Csaba Szaniszló, VP of ad sales and digital at AMCNI CNE, added, “Working with Applicaster has been a game-changer. Their platform has allowed us to launch our apps across web, mobile and TV, enabling us to meet our users wherever they are. The collaboration has helped us deliver a premium experience to our audience, and there’s more to come.”

Annamária Rajki, director of TV and entertainment at Magyar Telekom, added: “AMC Group has long been a privileged and valued partner of Magyar Telekom. Besides linear TV channels, we have been enriching our FilmKlub service with their content for years. Our cooperation will become even closer with the launch of SELEKT, as the streaming service will only be available to Telekom TV subscribers. As a Telekom customer, I look forward to SELEKT’s content, such as the always exciting handball Champions League matches or NBA basketball games, as well as popular Hungarian series such as Taboos Without Taboos. But I am also sure that SELEKT will make home entertainment more exciting and content-rich for all members of the family.”