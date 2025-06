ADVERTISEMENT

AMC Networks International Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE) has secured a multi-territory agreement for its slate of pay-TV channels with M7 Group.

The deal marks a multi-year extension to their long-standing strategic partnership. In Slovakia, it ensures the the contributed distribution of nine pay-TV brands, including Sport1, Sport2, AMC, Film+, Minimax, JimJam, Spektrum, Spektrum Home and TV Paprika. In Hungary, the pact covers ten channels: Sport1, Sport2, AMC, FilmCafe, FilmMania, Minimax, JimJam, Spektrum, Spektrum Home and TV Paprika. In Romania, the deal covers distribution of AMC, Filmcafe, Minimax, JimJam, TV Paprika and CBS Reality.

In the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, AMCNI’s entire portfolio will remain on M7’s Skylink and Direct One platforms. In Romania, the agreement secures continued distribution for AMCNI’s pay-TV portfolio (except for FilmMania) on FocusSat’s platform.