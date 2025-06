ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has said the streamer will spend more than €1 billion in Spain between this year and 2028.

The news came as the streamer marked its tenth year in the territory with an event at its Madrid production hub attended by the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, and the minister for digital transformation and public service, Óscar López. The hub, opened in 2019, is Netflix’s largest filming facility in the EU.

Sarandos noted that Netflix has delivered more than 1,000 Spanish titles since 2017 across a range of genres, filming in more than 200 cities and towns. “This has brought to the screen all the different sides of Spain,” Sarandos said. “It has led to real economic benefits in communities across the country. And it has helped support more than 20,000 jobs in the Spanish audiovisual sector. Alongside your rich cultural heritage, vibrant entertainment industry and brilliant creative talent, Spain is also a great place to do business. You’ve supported regulations that encourage creativity, innovation and long-term thinking. All of that has inspired us to establish our beautiful home here in Tres Cantos—a symbol of our deep, sustained commitment to Spain. I have been to many iconic stages all around the world, and the facilities here are truly second to none.”

Spanish titles generated more than 5 billion viewing hours on Netflix last year, Sarandos said. “The reason these films and series resonate is clear—they are all, in their own way, authentically Spanish. Made in Spain by Spanish producers, Spanish creators, Spanish cast, Spanish crews. And all made for Spanish audiences.”

Announcing the new investment for 2025 to 2028, Sarandos said, “We will be able to contribute even more to the Spanish economy. Create more Spanish jobs. Tell more great stories made in Spain. Support the next generation of creative talent here in Spain.”