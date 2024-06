ADVERTISEMENT

Cineflix Rights has closed multiple deals with CEE broadcasters for more than 250 hours of scripted and factual content covering the lifestyle, true-crime, history and science genres.

AMC Networks International Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE) has acquired a slate of lifestyle titles, including Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Beyond the Farm: Men at Work and Sue Perkins into Alaska, for its Spektrum Home channel across Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

AMCNI CNE has also taken Jimmy’s Taste of Florida and Ainsley’s Taste of Malta for its TV Paprika channel across Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova, as well as both seasons of the cozy crime drama Whitstable Pearl.

Viasat World has bought series for its recently launched channel in Poland, Viasat True Crime, including Murder Uncut, Killer Cases and Clown and the Candyman. The international broadcaster has also acquired Secret Nazi Science for its Viasat History channel and Hidden Frontiers Arabia with Reza Pakravan for its Viasat Explore channel, both airing across Central and Eastern Europe and Scandinavia.

In the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the CANAL+ VOD streaming platform has licensed a raft of dramas including Happily Married and Irvine Welsh’s Crime.

HRT Croatia has acquired travel and food series Sue Perkins into Alaska and Jimmy’s Taste of Florida.

Antenna Entertainment has taken a number of property and renovation titles, including season two of Holiday Homes in the Sun. The series will be aired in Poland, Romania and Adria on the portfolio’s renewed AXN Spin channels featuring brand-new true-crime and lifestyle content.

Lucy Rawson, VP of sales for Africa, CEE, the Middle East and Southern Mediterranean at Cineflix Rights, said: “The Central and Eastern European market is really thriving right now, with newly launched platforms including specific genre-based channels joining established players across the region. I’m thrilled to be announcing these latest sales for some of the latest highlights from our scripted and factual slate.”