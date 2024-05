ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Cush Jumbo, the Lifetime thriller Girl in the Video leads off Cineflix Rights’ highlights in the TV Movies Screenings Festival, focusing on a woman’s fight to rescue her teenage daughter from an online predator.

The company is showcasing two other thrillers, both based on true crimes: Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias and Abducted: The Carlesha Gaither Story.

There’s also a dramedy in the mix with Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch, which combines “the world of high fashion with a classic true-crime whodunit,” according to Tom Misselbrook, senior VP of scripted sales and development.

For broadcasters and platforms looking to stock up on holiday fare, Cineflix Rights is offering Undercover Holiday, which, Misselbrook says, “demonstrates the heartwarming narratives and great characters that have made Hallmark Channel the U.S.’s most-watched entertainment cable network at Christmas among women 18-plus for eight consecutive years.”