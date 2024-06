ADVERTISEMENT

Cineflix Rights has appointed Stephanie Coon to the newly created role of VP of sales for North America.

Coon will be responsible for selling Cineflix Rights’ slate of scripted and factual content to buyers across the U.S., English-speaking Canada and pan-regional SVOD platforms. She will also support Cineflix Rights’ strategy of greenlighting new content from producer partners by identifying and delivering presales.

Coon joins Cineflix Rights from her role as director of U.S. sales at ITV Studios Global Partnerships. She reports to Greg Johnson, recently appointed executive VP for the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Johnson said: “Stephanie has a great track record of selling major scripted and factual brands to a wide range of buyers across multiple streaming, cable, and network platforms. As we target further growth across North America, I can’t think of a better person to work with to deliver our sales strategy.”

Coon added: “The Cineflix Rights team has a reputation as one of the best in the business, and I’m thrilled to be joining forces with them and to be reuniting with Greg to supercharge North American sales.”