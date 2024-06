ADVERTISEMENT

Canada’s Copernicus Studios is prepping the animated pilot short film Death Castle, written and directed by Mr. Lawrence, the head writer of SpongeBob SquarePants.

The 6-minute, 2D comedy-horror short is currently being developed into a new adult animation series.

Primetime Emmy-winner Craig Kellman (Penguins of Madagascar, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2) serves as art director and is co-producing the film with Paul Rigg, president and co-founding partner of Copernicus Studios, and Matthew Huerto, Copernicus’ head of production.

Uli Meyer (Mary Poppins Returns, Aladdin [2019], Space Jam), Dean Roberts (Frankenweenie, Ron’s Gone Wrong) and Gabriele Zucchelli (The Jungle Book [2016], Guardians of the Galaxy, Alien vs. Predator) are lead animators on the project. The film is executive produced by Mr. Lawrence and MaryAnn Lawrence.

Rigg said, “It’s been a blast to bring together some of the finest minds in the animation industry to create something completely out of the ordinary. Bringing Mr. Lawrence’s vision to life with such a unique animation style will be an incredible proof-point to create an amazing animated series in future.”

Mr. Lawrence added, “I think audiences will be both shocked and delighted at this gem of a screwball comedy. And with a team like Craig, Uli, Dean, Gabriele and Copernicus on board, you can’t go wrong!”