ADVERTISEMENT

Solent Production has submitted a new €5.7 million ($6.4 million) bid to take over the Cyber Group Studios assets.

The bid values the Cyber Group Studios catalog at €211,307 ($235,436), with €2 million ($2.2 million) in gap financing funds and €3.4 million ($3.8 million) for the repayment of non-liquidated debt.

Cyber Group Studios declared bankruptcy at the end of last year.

Solent is owned by Maxime Bonneau and Grégoire Parcollet, also the owners of Red Frog, which would house Cyber Group Studios activities should the deal be approved. Financing for the deal is coming from Solent and its distribution partner, PGS Entertainment.