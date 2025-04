ADVERTISEMENT

Viddsee has tapped Jay Murali as group business director to lead its entry into the Malaysian market.

The Malaysian expansion follows the recent launch of Viddsee’s operations in Thailand, led by Venus Romsaitong.

Murali has led award-winning campaigns and built high-performing strategies for brands such as Cetaphil Malaysia, Astro, Heineken, Air Selangor, Malaysia Airlines, Khazanah Malaysia and Tony Roma’s. He will now be responsible for overseeing the business development strategy, client servicing and partnership building in Malaysia. Murali will also play a regional role, working closely with the leadership team to align growth initiatives across Viddsee’s Southeast Asian markets.

“Jay’s strategic thinking, leadership and deep understanding of the Malaysian marketing landscape make him the right person to lead our growth here,” said Christopher Cumming, managing director for Southeast Asia at Viddsee. “His appointment strengthens our ability to deliver truly integrated marketing solutions that combine storytelling, media and data to drive real business outcomes for brands.”

“Our vision is to be the go-to creative and marketing partner for brands in Asia,” said Ho Jia Jian, CEO and founder of Viddsee. “Malaysia is a key market in that journey. Following our expansion in Thailand, we’re excited to welcome Jay onboard to deepen our regional offering and continue building campaigns that resonate with local audiences while delivering measurable impact.”