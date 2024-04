ADVERTISEMENT

Media veteran Ricky Ow, who has held roles at WarnerMedia, Turner and Sony Pictures Television, has joined Viddsee on its board of directors.

Ow will be steering Viddsee’s transformation into a “dynamic entertainment hub that nurtures and promotes impactful creative content,” the company said. His experience in media and leadership at Web3 companies will be instrumental in guiding Viddsee and in driving new initiatives under Candee Labs, Viddsee’s venture into the Web3, AI space.

Ow said, “I look forward to guiding and supporting Viddsee’s journey at this transformative phase as we strengthen the platform and empower regional talent, setting new benchmarks in the creative industry.”

Ho Jia Jian, Viddsee’s founder and CEO, commented, “We are incredibly privileged to welcome Ricky to our board. His extensive experience and deep industry insights will be crucial as we advance in innovation and leadership, particularly through challenging yet promising environments.”