ADVERTISEMENT

Hemisphere Media Group’s WAPA+ FAST channel, which leverages the content from Puerto Rico’s WAPA-TV, has debuted on The Roku Channel.

The offering brings Puerto Rican local news, information, entertainment and more to the continental U.S. The move continues Hemisphere’s steady expansion into the FAST space.

“We are thrilled to bring the best of Puerto Rican news and entertainment to Roku users in the U.S. mainland, elevating the richness of the Puerto Rican culture nationwide,” said Alan Sokol, CEO of Hemisphere Media Group. “WAPA has been a pioneer in Puerto Rican broadcasting for over seven decades, providing top-quality programming that resonates with audiences of all ages. With this new partnership, WAPA+ will keep Boricua viewers in the mainland connected to their beloved island.”