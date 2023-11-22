Hemisphere Media Group Launches FAST Channels on ViX

ADVERTISEMENT

Hemisphere Media Group’s FAST channels WAPA+, TODO DRAMA and TODOCINE have become available on the Spanish-language streaming service ViX.

WAPA+ features premium content from Puerto Rico’s broadcast network WAPA TV, which has been the territory’s number-one station for 14 consecutive years. Through WAPA+, Puerto Ricans residing in the continental U.S. will have access to their favorite stars and voices with original news, talk and entertainment content and curated programming from WAPA’s library.

TODOCINE provides blockbuster and critically acclaimed current Spanish-language series, and TODO DRAMA’s lineup includes serialized dramas from Turkey, Korea and Brazil, among others.

“We are thrilled to be launching WAPA+, TODOCINE and TODO DRAMA on ViX, bringing our world-class content to the leading Spanish-language FAST platform in the U.S.,” said Alan Sokol, CEO of Hemisphere Media Group. “We are especially proud that ViX will be our exclusive launch partner for WAPA+. These launches reaffirm our unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier and differentiated Spanish-language content to the U.S. Hispanic/Latino audience through diverse platforms. Moreover, our commitment extends to serving vital and fast-growing segments of the Hispanic population, including the vibrant Puerto Rican community.”

Bilai Joa Silar, senior VP and head of programming and AVOD content at ViX, added, “We continue expanding our premium offering to meet the growing demand of our diverse audience. The addition of WAPA+, TODOCINE and TODO DRAMA doubles down on our commitment to offer the best Spanish-language titles and exclusive access to local content.”