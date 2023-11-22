Cineverse Inks Agreement with Little Dot Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

Cineverse has signed an agreement with social channel management company Little Dot Studios, an All3Media company, to manage and grow its owned-and-operated OTT channels across social media such as YouTube.

Per the new deal, Fandor, RetroCrush and Midnight Pulp will now be exclusively marketed and managed on YouTube by Little Dot Studios. Fandor is a classic film lovers subscription service, while RetroCrush is a fan-favorite anime channel and Midnight Pulp is a retro cult movie fan channel. All three are owned and operated by Cineverse and powered by the company’s digital managed service tech, Matchpoint, to streamline delivery.

“With dedicated specialisms in entertainment, sports and consumer brands, we create meaningful connections with audiences through all digital content touchpoints,” said Larissa Bellamy, partnerships director at Little Dot Studios. “We will work with the highly engaged audiences on YouTube and Facebook and deliver them highlights and full episodic content from some of the top channels that Cineverse has built via its global FAST and AVOD business.”

“We need to continue to expand our footprint and grow audiences for our unique content, and there’s no better place to do that than on YouTube and across social media,” noted Marc Rashba, executive VP of global partnerships at Cineverse. “Through our commercial expansion strategy, we are able to work closely with our internal content teams and partners like Little Dot Studios to target audiences that we may not already be reaching via our FAST and AVOD services today.”