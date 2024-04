ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Young has been promoted to managing director of History Hit and FAST at Little Dot Studios and takes up his role with immediate effect.

In this new dual position, Young will build on his current position as Little Dot Studios’ director of FAST and OTT platforms and take on the managing director responsibilities for History Hit, the podcast, SVOD and content platform founded by historian Dan Snow and acquired by the company in 2020.

Young will report to Dan Jones, CEO of Little Dot Studios.

Jones said: “Richard is uniquely suited to guide the team into an exciting new phase, drawing upon his extensive experience in both driving our FAST and ad network business, as well as his former roles at Channel 4, BT Consumer and other businesses in the OTT and digital media sector that Richard has advised and worked with.”

Young added: “Stepping into the role of managing director for History Hit and FAST at Little Dot Studios is an incredible opportunity to work with the fantastic teams in place to shape and grow the businesses by leveraging our collective expertise to drive innovation and growth across SVOD, podcasting and content distribution. Together, we aim to captivate audiences with compelling historical narratives and commercial partnerships, while expanding our reach globally.”