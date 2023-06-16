Friday, June 16, 2023
ITV Confirms Interest in All3Media

Mansha Daswani 11 hours ago Top Stories


ITV plc has confirmed it is “actively exploring” the acquisition of All3Media.

All3Media is jointly owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global. It owns more than 50 production companies and labels across the U.K., U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and New Zealand, and a distribution arm, All3Media International, that represents more than 30,000 hours. Its revenues for 2021 hit a record of £867 million ($1.1 billion).

According to reports, a potential deal could see All3Media being combined with ITV Studios, with ITV either having full control or a majority stake, with Liberty Global possibly retaining a minority interest. ITV Studios has 60-plus labels in 13 markets, representing a catalog of some 90,000 hours.

 











