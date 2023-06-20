Spotlight: ZDF Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

ZDF Studios’ spring and summer catalog features an array of new and returning dramas and docuseries.

The drama slate features a second season of Top Dog, which comes from the producers of Bron. The series focuses on the clash between a Stockholm business attorney and a Södertälje ex-con.

In Clean Sweep, an unassuming wife and mother makes a fatal choice to prevent a dark secret from her past from being exposed as detectives, including her husband, close in on her.

The Swarm follows as a group of international scientists rush to discover what is causing strange happenings in the world’s oceans.

The factual slate is led by The Six Continents Revealed, providing a geological and cultural-historical biography of the world. It reveals how nature has shaped and influenced cultures throughout history.

Naked—Sex and Gender explores whether gender differences are innate or acquired, how puberty affects children’s perception of gender, the history and future of the patriarchy and more.

Bison: An American Icon takes a deep dive into how the bison played a key role in shaping the North American continent and the U.S., despite being hunted to near extinction.