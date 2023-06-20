Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Spotlight: Paramount Africa

Paramount Africa’s catalog includes a third season of the comedy Black Tax, following a successful woman as she navigates life as a single parent.

Also on offer are Unstoppable Thabooty and Love & Hip Hop South Africa, the first iteration of the franchise outside the U.S.

Paramount Africa’s aim “is to continue championing African talent and narratives, amplifying diverse voices and offering authentic storytelling,” says Monde Twala, senior VP and general manager of Paramount Africa and peer lead at BET International.

“We believe in the power of storytelling to bridge gaps, foster understanding and inspire change,” he adds.











