Spotlight: Brutal Media

Brutal Media has launched Brutal Services, created to provide tailor-made services to international productions for their shoots in Spain’s mainland and the Canary and Balearic Islands.

“We know that with our flexible structure capable of adapting to any TV or film project and our know-how based upon quality and sensitivity, we can carry any project from brief to the screen,” says Arlette Peyret, executive producer.

“There is a huge opportunity to shoot in Spain and profit from the great tax incentives of up to 30 and 60 percent, including in the Canary Islands,” she adds. “We are confident we will be shooting in Spain with foreign partners very soon.”