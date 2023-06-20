AsiaSat Acquires Lightning International

ADVERTISEMENT

Asia Satellite Telecommunications (AsiaSat) has purchased the U.K.- and Hong Kong-based content distribution and media solutions company Lightning International.

The addition of Lightning to the AsiaSat bouquet is a strategic move to expand the company’s services and extend its clients’ reach to global audiences through traditional and new distribution platforms, including OTT and FAST. Lightning has over 12 years of experience distributing TV channels and program content to worldwide audiences via TV stations, pay-TV operators and streaming platforms. It represents producers, channels and other media businesses from Europe, Asia and worldwide and provides advice on various content and media solutions.

“I am excited to announce this investment in Lightning in order to strengthen AsiaSat’s capabilities in channel distribution and provide customers with end-to-end B2B and B2C media solutions,” said Roger Tong, CEO of AsiaSat. “We welcome the experienced and talented team from Lightning joining us and integrating their expertise and business connections as part of our transformation efforts.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with AsiaSat and bring our experience in TV content distribution and solutions into the company,” said James Ross, founder and CEO of Lightning. “We believe our combined strengths will enable us to grow stronger together through the synergies between us.”