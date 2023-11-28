Lightning International Expands Senior Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Lightning International has expanded its team with the appointments of Eric Tan as director of content sales for Asia, David Newton as director of business strategy and Desmond Chung as head of marketing and communications.

Based in Singapore, Tan will be responsible for all aspects of channel and content distribution. He specializes in telecommunications and broadcasting, having previously held positions at Singtel, Da Vinci Learning and Sony Pictures Entertainment Networks Asia, among others.

Newton will manage Lightning’s business direction and growth strategy. He was formerly a finance director with Reuters and The Financial Times, and later served as CFO at LexisNexis and Haymarket Media Asia.

Chung will further amplify the voice of the company and increase brand awareness. He has worked with a range of companies, including Turner, FOX, Genting Hong Kong and CASBAA.

“We are delighted to welcome Eric, David and Desmond into the Lightning family,” said James Ross, CEO of Lightning International. “Their extensive experience in their respective fields, especially within the broadcasting and media industries, will be an asset for Lightning as we look to continue our growth trajectory in the future.”