TV Asia Screenings Festival Spotlight: TV Asahi

TV Asahi’s Ossan’s Love, which gained popularity in Japan and other Asian countries, is returning after a years-long hiatus as Ossan’s Love Returns, which the company is spotlighting in the TV Asia Screenings Festival.

Ossan’s Love Returns follows a love triangle between three men: Haruta, who is in his 30s and desperately seeking true love; Kurosawa, his married boss; and Maki, his handsome colleague and roommate.

Hayabusa Fire Brigade is based on the novel by Jun Ikeido. “Viewers were captivated by the unexpected twists and shocking ending,” says Yukie Uwakubo, sales executive for finished content and formats.

TV Asahi is also showcasing the romance drama Yuria’s Red String of Fate, based on an award-winning comic. “The story follows ordinary housewife Yuria, who discovers an unexpected side of her husband,” Uwakubo says. “She is confronted with a series of situations she had never imagined, but she’s always tough and cheerful.”