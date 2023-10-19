MBC Group & TOKYOPOP Invest in Anime Productions

ADVERTISEMENT

MBC Group and TOKYOPOP have partnered for an initiative dedicated to the licensing, promotion and production of anime content, investing in two original anime productions.

Kami.app is a battle-royale, twisted action story where high school student Goro is pitted against rivals in a bid to become the ultimate kami, wielding the power to manipulate the cause and effect of the world. Jaded by everyday life, Goro must confront his high school crush Honoka as part of the deadly competition.

All 13 episodes of season one are set to stream this year, with a second season planned for 2024.

Protocol: Rain tells the story of Shun Tokinoya, a high school student working part-time at an esports café. He must participate in the Xaxxerion Championship to win prize money, which he needs to save the one passion that keeps him going after the loss of his father. All 12 episodes will stream this year.

The shows, which are from Fuji TV and TV Asahi, will stream exclusively on Shahid, the streaming platform by MBC Group. Catering to anime enthusiasts in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), MBC Anime is also now part of the production committees of both Japanese broadcasters.