Nielsen Rolls Out Nielsen ONE

Nielsen is launching Nielsen ONE, its cross-media measurement solution, in markets around the world.

The debut is beginning with Nielsen ONE Content in Denmark. This launch is the first step in a global introduction of deduplicated, comparable and comprehensive measurement of audiences across all platforms and media types. The timing of the rollouts and specifics of the solution will vary by market.

By aggregating viewing across distribution channels, Nielsen ONE Content aims to give the industry a deeper understanding of the value of content to guide content development strategies, media planning and content distribution agreements.

Nielsen will focus on three primary guiding principles as it delivers cross-media measurement across the globe: cross-platform, coverage and quality. Global availability of these solutions will vary and the ability to deduplicate across computer, mobile, linear TV and connected TV (CTV) will be based on market-level data availability.

Nielsen ONE Ads have been available since September 26 in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Thailand and the U.K.

“Launching Nielsen ONE Content and Ads globally helps us power a better media future and is a truly transformative step towards achieving deduplicated cross media measurement,” said Deirdre Thomas, chief product officer for Nielsen Audience Measurement. “Nielsen ONE Content going live in Denmark is an important landmark for the industry and for the future of measuring audiences across platforms and devices to provide deduplicated metrics. Denmark has always been a trailblazing market for us when it comes to measuring audiences, and launching Nielsen ONE is further proof.”