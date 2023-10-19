Altitude Television Unveils New Projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Altitude Television has revealed new productions, including The Apollo Murders.

The Apollo Murders is an adaptation of the Cold War space thriller from author and astronaut Chris Hadfield. Altitude Television will co-produce with Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions (Tulsa King, Samaritan).

The Wombles is a modern remake of the animated British family series about a secretive group of furry creatures who live beneath Wimbledon Common.

Riot Squad is the English-language version of the Spanish thriller series Antidisturbios (Riot Police).

In personnel news, Altitude Media Group has appointed Chris Clark as managing director and chief creative officer to lead Altitude Television as the company ramps up its slate into 2024 and beyond.

Clark will be working alongside Laura Wilson, head of development and acquisitions at Altitude. In his industry tenure, he has worked on multiple Netflix productions and feature films.

Gabby Kardar also joins Altitude Television as development executive, having previously worked with Clark for over three years in development, collaborating on Man vs. Bee and a host of other TV projects.

Will Clarke, chairman and co-CEO of Altitude, said: “We’re very excited to have our friends Chris and Gabby join Altitude, and their bolstering of our television focus represents a significant stage in the company’s growth. Chris’ track record speaks for itself, and we know that broadcasters globally are hungry for exciting, high-quality and compelling series, and we can’t wait to work with established and emerging creative talents to help bring those ideas to life.”

Clark commented, “I’m thrilled to be joining Altitude Television and have the opportunity to work with such a talented team. I’m very excited about the projects we’re launching and the rich and varied slate we’re building together.”