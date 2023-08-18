MBC Group Backs New Channel for Saudi Culture Content

ADVERTISEMENT

MBC Group and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have aligned for a new satellite channel dedicated to celebrating Saudi culture.

The channel, the name of which has not yet been revealed, will be accessible on MBC Group as well as on Shahid. It will reflect the cultural objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and is set to launch next month. The programming will focus on Saudi Arabia’s arts, literature, history and heritage, poetry, film and theater, design, fashion and dining and hospitality. Docs are being prepped to spotlight prominent Saudi figures, alongside a slate of performances and talk shows, among other forms of content.

MBC is also working with Saudi Arabia on a new digital media platform dedicated to similar content in the Saudi cultural space, featuring articles, podcasts and short-form content.

The deal for the new channel was signed by His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, the minister of culture for Saudi Arabia, and Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim, the chairman of MBC Group.