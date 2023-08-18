Saturday, August 19, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Netflix, Prime Video Lose Share in U.K. SVOD Market

Netflix, Prime Video Lose Share in U.K. SVOD Market

Mansha Daswani 15 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix and Prime Video both saw drops in the penetration levels of their services in the U.K. in the second quarter, per new BARB data.

BARB’s Establishment Survey indicates that overall SVOD penetration in the U.K. is 65.9 percent. In Q2, 57.7 percent of homes had a Netflix subscription, down from 59 percent in Q1. Prime Video’s penetration slipped from 44.9 percent to 44 percent.

NOW kept a stable share at 7.1 percent, as did Apple TV+ at 6.6 percent. The percentage of TV homes with a Disney+ subscription rose from 24.8 percent in the first quarter to 25.2 percent. Paramount+ is present in just under 6 percent of U.K. homes.











Tags

About Mansha Daswani

Mansha Daswani is the editor-in-chief and associate publisher of World Screen. She can be reached on mdaswani@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

ITV Studios Joins TV Access Project, Hires Access Coordinator

ITV Studios has become an associate member of the TV Access Project (TAP) and appointed Bethany Matthews as its first in-house access coordinator.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.