Netflix, Prime Video Lose Share in U.K. SVOD Market

Netflix and Prime Video both saw drops in the penetration levels of their services in the U.K. in the second quarter, per new BARB data.

BARB’s Establishment Survey indicates that overall SVOD penetration in the U.K. is 65.9 percent. In Q2, 57.7 percent of homes had a Netflix subscription, down from 59 percent in Q1. Prime Video’s penetration slipped from 44.9 percent to 44 percent.

NOW kept a stable share at 7.1 percent, as did Apple TV+ at 6.6 percent. The percentage of TV homes with a Disney+ subscription rose from 24.8 percent in the first quarter to 25.2 percent. Paramount+ is present in just under 6 percent of U.K. homes.